TNB first GLC to raise minimum wage to RM1,700 - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has become the first government-linked company (GLC) to respond to the government’s call to raise the minimum wage to RM1,700, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, also expressed his appreciation to the chairman, board of directors, and top management of TNB for agreeing to approve the minimum wage increase for the company’s staff.

“Thank you, TNB, for answering the call, and giving the salary and income increase to all employees of the company.

“I don’t assess TNB’s success solely based on profits but also on its efficient operations and the wellbeing of its workforce, as no organisation or company can succeed without the efforts and commitment of its employees at all levels.”

Anwar made these remarks in his speech at the 75th Anniversary Celebration of TNB at the Leo Moggie Convention Centre here today, which was also attended by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and TNB chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid.

During the tabling of the 2025 Budget on Oct 18, the Prime Minister announced that the government has agreed to raise the minimum wage from RM1,500 to RM1,700 per month, effective Feb 1 next year.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that besides its own history in the national electricity industry, TNB has played a significant role in ensuring Malaysia stays at the forefront of energy transition and is always ready to adapt to the changing times.

“Thank you to the management of TNB for continually conducting research to find ways and methods to ensure a smooth and effective energy transition,” he said.

Anwar also announced that he would be launching a floating energy project at Lake Kenyir in Terengganu next month, a collaboration between TNB and Petronas.