TNB fully restores power in Petaling Jaya after outage

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd has announced that electricity supply has been fully restored in all Petaling Jaya areas affected by the power outage earlier today.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to all affected customers for their cooperation during the restoration works.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and greatly value your patience,” TNB said in a post on its official Facebook page.

Earlier, TNB confirmed that an outage had occurred in parts of Petaling Jaya, with technical teams deployed on-site to carry out repair works.

TNB also reminded consumers to observe safety precautions when handling electrical appliances during power disruptions, as supply may be restored at any time. – Bernama