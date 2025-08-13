TNB profit and 5G progress in focus at Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting today is expected to spotlight Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) annual profit following the recent electricity tariff hike.

Progress on Malaysia’s 5G network rollout will also be a key discussion point during the session.

Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) will question the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister on TNB’s profit surge after the July 1 tariff adjustment.

He will also inquire if the 14.2% hike for the commercial sector can be postponed or staggered.

TNB reportedly recorded a profit increase of over 70% last year, raising concerns about affordability.

Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi will seek updates on the 5G project’s latest developments from the Communications Minister.

The government’s strategy to expand 5G coverage to rural areas will also be addressed.

RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) will ask the Transport Minister about measures to prevent accidents like those in Teluk Intan and Gerik.

Recent tragedies involved fatalities among Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) officers and UPSI students.

Muhammad Islahuddin Abas (PN-Mersing) will question the Higher Education Minister on USIM’s teaching hospital relocation from Nilai to Kota Tinggi.

The session will later shift to debates on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which began last Monday.

So far, 78 MPs have participated in discussions on the RM611 billion development plan.

Tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the 13MP focuses on “Redesigning Development” from 2026 to 2030.

The current Dewan Rakyat session will continue until August 28. - Bernama