RM600m allocated for new HTJ2 hospital in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A new Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban 2 (HTJ2) will be built with an allocation of RM600 million.

The facility will occupy a 13.35-hectare site near the Seremban Health Clinic in Jalan Rasah.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun confirmed the development today.

The hospital is expected to provide at least 400 beds to address the state’s rising healthcare demands.

Specialist services such as neurology and cardiology will be expanded to serve the growing population.

“With rapid population growth, this new hospital is a pressing priority,” Aminuddin said.

He warned that delays could lead to severe healthcare infrastructure shortages in the next decade.

The announcement followed a state executive council meeting at Wisma Negeri.

Aminuddin, who is also Port Dickson MP, highlighted the current strain on HTJ due to a shortage of 188 beds.

Ongoing upgrades at the existing hospital have intensified pressure on healthcare services.

Patients requiring urgent care are particularly affected by the limited capacity.

HTJ2 has been included in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) but awaits final approval.

Aminuddin urged the federal government to expedite the project’s approval process.

“The land is already available and federally owned, so no acquisition is needed,” he said.

Construction could start immediately once funding is confirmed, ideally under the 2026 Budget.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced RM40 billion for the health sector under 13MP.

This includes provisions for HTJ2 to enhance healthcare infrastructure in Negeri Sembilan. - Bernama