Zara Qairina’s passing unites Malaysians - Nurul Izzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The passing of Zara Qairina Mahathir has united Malaysians beyond boundaries and differences, according to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She expressed deep empathy as a mother, understanding the grief of Zara’s mother, who wished only for her child to grow up healthy and happy.

“Zara Qairina was like a daughter to all of us,” she said in a Facebook post.

She described Zara as polite, noble, and deeply committed to religious teachings.

Nurul Izzah pledged to continue fighting until those responsible face justice.

She emphasised the need for a safe environment for all children in Malaysia.

“We will closely monitor updates from Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” she said.

She stressed that every child deserves safety, free from fear and threats.

“This is our shared responsibility to remain vigilant,” she added.

Nurul Izzah called for collective efforts to prevent such tragedies in the future. - Bernama