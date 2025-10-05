Toddler dies after being crushed by falling house gate pillar in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A toddler girl died after being crushed by a concrete pillar from her house’s gate in a freak accident on Friday.

Seremban District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the incident occurred around 7:15 pm while the two-year-and-nine-month-old victim was playing with her older sister.

“While they were playing, the unstable concrete gate pillar fell and crushed the victim,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The child’s mother rushed her to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here before the child was pronounced dead at 9:14 pm.

The post-mortem results at Rembau Hospital found that the cause of death was a head injury due to impact from a heavy object.

No other injuries were detected on the victim’s body.

Mohamad Hatta said the case has been classified as sudden death.

He advised the public to ensure that all structures built on their properties are installed safely to prevent similar incidents from recurring. – Bernama