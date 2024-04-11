Toddler dies in suspected wild dog attack in Semporna

SEMPORNA: A boy, aged 2 years 7 months, has died in what is believed to be an attack by a pack of wild dogs in Kampung Sungai Tohok here yesterday.

Semporna district police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol said they received a report about the matter from the victim’s uncle at 10.33 am yesterday.

“The police also opened an investigation paper classified as sudden death, and an autopsy will be conducted today at the Tawau Hospital’s forensics unit,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said that the Semporna police station would work together with the local authorities to conduct an operation regarding the wild dogs to ensure the safety of residents.

He also advised the public not to spread the video of the incident out of sensitivity to the victim’s family.