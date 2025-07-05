Toddler dies of suspected abuse in Kuala Lumpur, adoptive parents remanded

KUALA LUMPUR: A man and his wife, arrested yesterday on suspicion of abusing a two-year-old girl to death, are on remand for seven days from today until Friday.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafis Muhammad Nor said the couple, who are the child’s adoptive parents, are remanded for investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

“The investigation is still ongoing and the public is asked not to make any speculation that could interfere with the investigation,“ he said when contacted today.

It was reported yesterday that the child died with bruises, swelling, and cuts on her body.

Police received a report on the child’s death from a medical officer at Sungai Buloh Hospital at 12.45 am.

A couple, aged 27 and 28, who are her adoptive parents, had brought the child, who was in an unconscious state, to the hospital. - Bernama