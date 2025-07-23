Toll hike postponement for 10 highways to benefit 900,000 users

KUALA LUMPUR: An estimated 941,000 highway users will benefit from the postponement of toll rate hikes for 10 highways nationwide, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the decision will help ease the burden of daily highway users, especially those commuting to work.

“As the Prime Minister stated, toll rates for the 10 affected highways were scheduled to increase this year, in line with agreements signed by the previous administration.

“However, the MADANI government fully understands the financial pressures faced by the public,” he said in a statement.

To honour this commitment, Nanta said the government, through the Finance Ministry, will allocate over RM500 million in compensation to the concessionaires to ensure uninterrupted highway operations and safe, well-maintained infrastructure.

Nanta said the move was not an easy one, but was made with thoughtful deliberation and a responsible approach.

“It reflects the government’s commitment to listening to the people and placing their needs at the heart of every MADANI policy.

“The ministry and I remain fully committed to ensuring our roads and highways are safe, well-maintained, and accessible to all Malaysians,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made a special announcement that the government had agreed to postpone toll rate increases for 10 highways, allowing users to continue enjoying current rates.

Among the highways involved are the Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE), East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB), and Kuala Lumpur–Putrajaya Expressway (MEX). - Bernama