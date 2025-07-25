Top 4 teams compete in PM’s Cup Debate Finals 2025

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s Cup Debate Competition 2025 has entered its final stage, with four elite teams battling for supremacy in the Malay and English categories.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) confirmed the lineup, featuring defending champions Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Kajang against Sekolah Berasrama Penuh Integrasi Sabak Bernam in the Malay category.

For the English category, Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah Putrajaya will challenge Sekolah Menengah Sains Muar.

The English final takes place today, while the Malay final is set for tomorrow. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate the closing ceremony.

“Both finals will be broadcast live on EduwebTV and DidikTV,” MOE stated.

New awards introduced this year include the Anugerah Permata Bahas and Anugerah Tunas Bahas for Malay debaters, alongside the Aspiring Team Award and Eloquence Award for English participants.

“These awards reflect MOE’s commitment to nurturing student talent,” the ministry added.

Supported by the Malaysia Energy Literacy Program (MELP), the competition aligns with Malaysia MADANI values, fostering language skills and critical thinking. - Bernama