2025 SEA Games safety priority amid Thailand-Cambodia tensions

THE Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) will not compromise on the safety of the national contingent following the tense situation between Cambodia and Thailand, which is hosting the 2025 SEA Games.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said that although the situation is worrying, he is confident a solution can be reached before the biennial Games begin in December.

“Firstly, we are a little concerned about the Thailand-Cambodia conflict. However, we hope a solution will be found by the time the SEA Games are held.

“So far, there has been no decision from the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) and what we need to do is stay calm because we also know that Malaysia, as the ASEAN Chair, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) is striving to assist in resolving this crisis,” he said.

He said this after attending the CSI1 Prime Minister’s Cup, which also serves as an equestrian qualifying tournament for the 2025 SEA Games.

Mohamad Norza said that with only a few more months left before the SEA Games are held in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkla from Dec 9-20, the national athletes are continuing to train as usual, while the athlete selection process is also being carried out as scheduled.

“I am in contact with them (sports associations). No decision has been made yet, and I hope this issue can be resolved soonest possible so that everyone can focus on their preparations for the SEA Games.

“We pray that the tense situation (between Thailand and Cambodia) will not escalate. We always prioritise the interests, safety and welfare of our athletes and officials,” he said - BERNAMA