Top global leaders to attend Asean Summit

CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced the attendance of an unprecedented gathering of global leaders at the Asean Summit, including US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and potentially Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking at the 58th Asean Day celebration yesterday, Anwar said the upcoming summit in the final week of October will be Asean’s largest gathering and aims to deliver a veritable assembly of the world’s principal centres of power and influence.

“Securing their presence is only the first step. The greater test is to ensure that they leave Malaysia and Asean feeling their time was well spent.

“We must ensure that their visit yields results of lasting value. The eyes of the world will be upon us. We must therefore rise to the occasion,” he said.

Anwar also commended the vision and contributions of Asean leaders, noting their strong principles and foresight to look beyond domestic issues.

“Not only do they focus on internal matters, but they also consider the interests of neighbours, the region and the world.”

Anwar highlighted that anniversaries like the 58th Asean Day are moments to reflect on the journey so far and the path ahead.

He expressed confidence that the founding fathers of Asean – Adam Malik, Tun Abdul Razak, S. Rajaratnam, Narciso Ramos and Thanat Khoman – would look upon Asean’s progress with pride.

“They understood that the region’s first task was to ensure that Southeast Asian nations could live together in amity and cooperation.

“They also recognised that Southeast Asia must take primary responsibility for its own peace, security and prosperity. It was the foundation of our beginning in 1967, and it remains the measure of our relevance today. Peace among nations, peace within them, these are the foundations of our regional community.”

Anwar cautioned against taking peace for granted and emphasised Asean’s responsibility to forge regional solutions to regional problems.

He cited the recent escalation of tensions along the Cambodian-Thai border as a reminder of how swiftly conflicts can arise when left unresolved.

“As Chair, Malaysia has worked constructively to facilitate talks between the two countries. I must recognise the full support of Asean leaders including Tuanku Sultan Brunei and the presidents and prime ministers across the region, whose solidarity, commitment, trust, friendship and brotherhood made this possible.”

He said the successful brokering of a ceasefire, supported by President Trump and China, is an unprecedented achievement demonstrating Asean leaders’ strength and resolve.

“I was told that in the history of ceasefires in the world, in the past many decades if not centuries, this was probably the first ceasefire that worked fast and effectively due to the support of everyone.”

Anwar said the defence ministers of Cambodia and Thailand reached a final agreement after detailed deliberations, with US and China supporting logistics and Malaysia moderating their bilateral understanding.

“Asean leaders stand ready to provide any necessary support to ensure lasting peace between Cambodia and Thailand.”

Turning to Myanmar, Anwar acknowledged progress in achieving a ceasefire, with Asean foreign ministers set to visit soon to encourage a cessation of hostilities and promote dialogue among stakeholders.

Looking beyond peace and security, Anwar stressed Asean’s aim to strengthen its economic foundation through enhanced intra-Asean trade and investments, regional energy grid projects and improved connectivity — the core thrust of the economic agenda leading up to October’s summit.

“We have now entered the final stretch of our chairmanship. In just over four months, we will pass the mantle of responsibility to my friend, Bongbong Marcos of the Philippines. Yet, much remains to be done in this closing phase, particularly in the lead up to the 47th Asean Summit and related summits in October,” said Anwar.