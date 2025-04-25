TAPAH: Orang Asli students who achieve outstanding results by securing 5As and above in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be guaranteed admission into Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) educational institutions (IPMA), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

As the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, Ahmad Zahid said that he had instructed MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to ensure that Orang Asli students are awarded 100 per cent scholarships to continue their studies at IPMA institutions.

“This initiative reflects the commitment of the MADANI Government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. I am playing my part in translating this commitment into action for the benefit of the entire community,” he said at the Santuni Kasih Syawal held at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Kroh earlier today.

Also present were Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor, Asyraf Wajdi, and state Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun.

More than 1,000 Orang Asli community members from across Perak attended the event.

For Orang Asli students who obtained 5As and below in the SPM, they will also be given the opportunity to further their studies at any educational institution under MARA.

In 2024, a total of 1,932 Orang Asli students sat for the SPM examination across Peninsular Malaysia. Of that number, 87 students achieved excellent results with 5As and above, including two who scored 9As, 13 with 8As, 11 with 7As, 22 with 6As, and 39 with 5As.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Committee chairman, said that a dedicated TVET pathway has been established specifically for Orang Asli students. This initiative, he explained, aims to ensure their inclusion in the country’s skilled workforce and support their long-term development.