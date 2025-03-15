KUALA LUMPUR: A tourism agency advisor has been arrested for hurting a secondary school student in Saujana Impian, Kajang near here on Friday (March 14) afternoon.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said they received a report about the incident at 9.24 pm from a boy, 17, who claimed that he was attacked by an unknown man at 2.15 pm due to a misunderstanding when both of them were driving in the Saujana area.

“Due to the attack, the boy suffered a broken nose and sought treatment at Kajang Hospital. Investigations revealed that the boy did not have a driving license and has been issued a traffic summons,” he said in a statement tonight.

Subsequently, a man, 39, was arrested around Kajang, Selangor at 9.50 pm to facilitate investigations under Section 324 and 279 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer E N Chalart Cinda at 017-9825510.