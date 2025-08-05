PETALING JAYA: A Selangor man recently hit the jackpot, taking home RM19 million from the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot.

In total, 11 lucky tickets shared the RM35,287,699 Jackpot 1 prize, alongside the RM1,854,083 Jackpot 2 prize—both won on the same day.

The Selangor winner secured his RM19 million windfall with a single straight bet ticket featuring the winning combination 0725 + 3666.

The man, in his late thirties, revealed that the numbers held sentimental value—0725 was the room number from his recent family vacation in Bangkok, while 3666 was inspired by a permutation of his family car’s license plate.

“The prize money is enough for me to settle all my debts and finally pursue my dream of starting my own business. I’ll also be contributing to charity as a way of giving back,“ he said, clearly elated by the win.

Meanwhile, the remaining 10 winning tickets were part of the House Share System Bet (HSSB), which allows players to buy shared combinations for a collective chance to win.

One HSSB winner, who had purchased multiple shares, said, “Our whole company pooled funds to buy the ticket, with our boss chipping in the most. Now he’s promised us a lavish company getaway with his share of the winnings!”

Additionally, a Da Ma Cai 3D Jackpot prize of RM1,149,896 was won by a lucky individual from Rantau, Negeri Sembilan.

