Tourism cooperatives encouraged to offer discounts - SKM

MELAKA: Cooperatives in the tourism sector should not be worried about offering discounts on hotel stays, homestays or tourism products, particularly with the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 approaching.

The Malaysian Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) deputy chief executive officer Datuk Amran Abdul Kadir said a special allocation allows tourism-related cooperatives to claim reimbursements for promotions and discounts offered to customers.

“We hope more cooperatives involved in the tourism sector will offer discounts, as there is a special allocation under the ‘Jom Jelajah Koperasi’ (JEJAK) Programme incentive, serving as initial support to boost cooperatives in the tourism industry.

“For this tourism product promotion programme, hotel operators can claim up to RM11,500 from SKM for the discounts they provide,“ he said.

He said this during a walkabout at the MADANI Cooperative Sales Programme (JMK) and Mini Aidilfitri Bazaar 2025 at Wisma Persekutuan Ayer Keroh here today. The event was also attended by Melaka deputy exco for Cooperatives, Entrepreneur Development and Consumer Affairs Tuminah Kadi @ Mohd Hasim.

He added that 12 hotels and 72 cooperative homestays are currently operating nationwide.

Meanwhile, Tuminah said the JMK programme will be implemented in more government department buildings or densely populated areas across the state, aiming for the participation of at least 10 cooperatives in the initiative.

“The JMK programme has had a very positive impact. We aim to expand it to include public housing for civil servants and the B40 group, assisting them in reducing household expenses during festive seasons and beyond.

“This initiative will also support entrepreneurs in cooperatives to expand their market reach, she added.

Earlier, 10 food products under the JMK programme, managed by Koperasi Kakitangan Penjara Melaka Berhad, were offered at a 20 per cent discount. Meanwhile, four cooperatives and 26 entrepreneurs sold various products, including festive cookies, clothing and perfumes, as well as services at the Mini Aidilfitri Bazaar.