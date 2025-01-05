Tourism Malaysia, Emirates ink MoU to boost global arrivals

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates to boost global tourist arrivals and elevate Malaysia’s international brand recognition, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said he witnessed the signing by Tourism Malaysia Director-General Datuk Manoharan Periasamy and Emirates Senior Vice President (Commercial Operations - East) Orhan Abbas during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, recently.

“Through this MoU, both parties will collaborate on joint marketing and promotional initiatives to position Malaysia as a top travel destination, highlighting its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and diverse cuisine.

“Emirates also plans to organise familiarisation trips to Malaysia for media partners and professional travellers from key markets,” he said in a statement uploaded on his Facebook page today.

Tiong said that leveraging Emirates’ extensive global network would strengthen Malaysia’s appeal as a preferred destination, accelerating momentum for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026) and its “Malaysia Truly Asia” experience.

He also described the MoU as timely for tapping into the Arab market.

“Malaysia welcomed approximately 38 million tourists last year. This year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is targeting 45 million tourist arrivals, and current tourism data indicates we are on track to achieve this goal,” he said.

Malaysia, he added, was pleased to invite the global community to embark on a unique journey and experience the rich blend of cultural diversity and natural beauty the country had to offer.