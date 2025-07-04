Tourism Malaysia promotes VMY2026 through film “Worth The Wait”

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia is intensifying efforts to position the country as a premier travel destination by leveraging international films, with the latest collaboration being the romantic drama “Worth The Wait”.

The initiative is part of preparations for Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2026, aiming to attract global audiences through cinema.

The film, a joint effort between the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), and Hollywood-based King Street Pictures, highlights Malaysia’s scenic landscapes and cultural richness.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Manoharan Periasamy emphasized the power of film in boosting tourism.

“Film is a compelling medium to showcase Malaysia’s beauty to the world. We encourage more international productions to choose Malaysia as their filming location,“ he said during the film’s premiere.

He added that the cast, with their massive social media following, will serve as ambassadors for VMY2026, amplifying Malaysia’s appeal.

Produced by Rachel Tan, “Worth The Wait” draws inspiration from her own cross-continental love story.

“This film celebrates Asian identity while resonating with global audiences,“ she shared.

Shot in various Malaysian locations, the movie highlights the country’s hospitality and diverse attractions.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Ross Butler and Lana Condor, the film is set for theatrical release in Malaysia this August, with plans for wider Southeast Asian distribution.

Its success on streaming platforms in Hollywood, Canada, and the UK underscores its international appeal. - Bernama