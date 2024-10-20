Tourism Minister urges hotel operators to provide 23-hour stays

KUALA LUMPUR: Hotel operators are urged to adjust their check-in and check-out times to ensure that guests enjoy a minimum of 23 hours of accommodation daily, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said.

He said a 23-hour stay is standard practice in many countries and does not compromise cleanliness or the quality of service, adding that instead, it enhances the value guests receive for their money.

“I understand that hotels aim to minimise costs and maximise profits. However, this issue is not solely about industry profits. Customers who spend their money want to do so with satisfaction.

“If customers are pleased with what they pay for, hotel operators will undoubtedly reap substantial rewards,“ he said in a Facebook post last night.

He pointed out that on the other hand, if guests encounter unsatisfactory experiences, it reflects poorly on hotels, suggesting they prioritise profit over service quality.

Tiong also assured that he would assist in addressing the labour shortages raised by hotel operators, which they claim prolong the cleaning and room preparation processes, leading to concerns about extending guests’ stays.

He said this issue would be discussed with the Human Resources Ministry and the Home Ministry, as assurances were given to hotel industry representatives during a meeting in Parliament on Thursday (Oct 17).

“Currently, the hospitality industry does not have priority when applying for foreign worker permits. Moreover, the number of source countries allowed to supply foreign workers is severely limited, affecting the labour force.

“I will discuss with the relevant departments to find solutions regarding this matter, including facilitating hotel operators to hire foreign workers directly without intermediaries,” he said.

The issue of hotel stay durations arose after guests questioned why some hotels set check-in times from 4 pm and check-out at 11 am the following morning.

As another solution, Tiong has instructed the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) to help establish courses on cleaning and hotel room maintenance, with participants receiving certificates upon completion.

This initiative will enhance service quality and work efficiency in hotels while elevating the professional image of Malaysia’s tourism sector, he said.