Toxic workplace driving away younger employees

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian workers are the most likely in the Asia-Pacific region to walk away from toxic workplaces, with nearly six in 10 saying they would resign rather than endure unhealthy environments, according to the Randstad 2025 Workmonitor survey.

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Professor of Human Resource and Industrial Relation, Prof Dr Balakrishnan Parasuraman said awareness of toxic workplace culture has grown significantly over the past decade.

This shift, he noted, has been driven by the rise of social media, greater employee consciousness and a growing emphasis on mental health and well-being.

“Previously, toxic behaviours such as bullying, favouritism, poor communication and overwork were often tolerated or normalised.

“But younger generations entering the workforce are pushing for greater accountability and healthier work environments,” he said.

He added that the Randstad report reflects rising demand for more human-centric work cultures that prioritise work-life balance, a sense of belonging and supportive leadership.

“Today’s employees are more likely to quit than tolerate toxic work conditions because they’re more aware of how such environments can harm their mental health, careers and relationships. Personal well-being is now a top priority,” he said.

The rise of remote work and increased job mobility have also given employees more options, empowering them to seek better workplaces.

“Cultural shifts, especially among millennials and Gen Z, have led to a stronger push for better working conditions.

“These generations are more vocal about their expectations and are helping to drive change.

“Social media also allows employees to share experiences and find support, making it easier to leave toxic environments. Moving to healthier workplaces boosts morale and enhances a company’s reputation,” he said.

The Randstad 2025 Workmonitor survey, which polled 503 respondents in Malaysia, revealed that 59% had either left or would consider leaving a job due to a toxic workplace culture.

Workplace culture emerged as a key factor influencing employee retention and career decisions.

Nearly half (48%) of Malaysian respondents said they would reject job offers from companies that do not actively promote a healthy, positive work environment.

This sentiment is particularly strong among younger and mid-career professionals, with 59% of Gen Z and 50% of Gen X respondents expressing this view.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said no employer wants a toxic workplace, as such an environment is unsustainable for both businesses and workers.

“No organisation can survive in a toxic environment. So using the term ‘unwillingness to address’ is inaccurate.

“Employers strive to create workplaces that are dynamic, positive and healthy.”

Syed Hussain said employers shape a culture of positivity through training programmes that instil both values and skills.

“When hiring, employers assess both the candidate’s values and skill sets to ensure alignment with the organisation,” he said.

He added that tools like employee satisfaction surveys and 360-degree reviews help employers identify and address workplace issues.

However, he noted that employees often do not raise concerns when given the chance, which can delay resolution.

“No employer will wait long to resolve a toxic environment because such issues affect the entire organisation’s health. Employees should feel encouraged to report toxic behaviours through the proper channels,” he said.

On mental health, Syed Hussain said most employers aim to provide a safe and healthy work environment as it directly influences productivity.

“Many medium and large companies have dedicated health and safety departments. While smaller SMEs may lack the resources for such departments, no employer wants to cut costs in this area,” he added.