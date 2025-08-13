PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (PEMADAM) has called for a nationwide ban on the import, production, and sale of vape and e-cigarettes.

PEMADAM also seeks new laws to prohibit all vaping devices, regardless of nicotine content.

The proposal was among seven motions approved at PEMADAM’s 46th national assembly.

Datuk Jamelah A. Bakar, PEMADAM National Women’s Wing chairman, led the push for stricter regulations.

She urged ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Health Ministry for enforcement.

Other motions include raising the legal age for tobacco purchases to 21.

Stricter penalties for selling to minors were also proposed.

Public education on vaping dangers will be intensified in schools and communities.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed a review of a total vape ban is underway.

Scientific evidence, legal concerns, and economic impacts will shape the decision.

Six states have already halted new vape sales licences.

PEMADAM warned of rising vaping rates among teens and young adults.

Sweet flavours and social media ads make vaping appealing to youth.

Nicotine in vape products leads to addiction and health risks, PEMADAM stated.

The association linked vaping to potential drug abuse.

PEMADAM proposed stronger enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products Act 2024.

A special task force involving health and police authorities was also suggested.

Joint operations would target illegal vape smuggling and distribution. - Bernama