PETALING JAYA: Police are on the hunt for a driver of a Toyota Hilux that led authorities on a 180km car chase all the way from Muar, Johor to Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement, Muar district police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the incident occured when a patrol car from the Muar district police headquarters was at an intersection noticed that the driver of the Toyota Hilux had ran the red light.

“The police had requested the driver of the pickup truck to stop his vehicle, however the driver did not cooperate and instead, sped off to avoid being stopped by the police.

“The vehicle chase was assisted from Melaka police and traffic police from Bukit Aman and Kuala Lumpur,” said Raiz in the statement.

However, the suspect escaped after driving the pickup truck up a ridge which was inaccessible to police before going in the opposite direction at Jalan Chan Sow Lin.

Efforts to track the suspects vehicle is still ongoing and an investigation paper has been opened.

Raiz said the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstruction and Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

He also appealed for those with information on the incident and the vehicle to come forward.

