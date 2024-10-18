Trader fined RM10,000 for selling cooking oil above controlled price

IPOH: A grocery trader was fined RM10,000 after pleading guilty in the Teluk Intan Sessions Court yesterday for selling cooking oil above the controlled price.

The Perak branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN)in a statement today informed that Rasina Mohamed Ajmul Khan, 34, faces four months in prison if she defaulted on the fine.

The woman was found guilty of violating the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Order (Maximum Price Determination) 2023 by selling pure palm oil in two-kilogramme bottles for RM13.50, exceeding the maximum retail price of RM13.30.

“The accused was charged with committing the offence at about 2:30 pm on March 27 at Kompleks Menara Condong in Teluk Intan.

“This action was taken as a result of Ops Samar carried out by enforcement officers from the KPDN in Teluk Intan, which involved the sale of controlled items such as cooking oil,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, the prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hasyutantee Khalil, while the accused unrepresented.