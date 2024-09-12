JOHOR BAHRU: The Sessions Court here today sentenced a trader to 10 years in prison for assaulting his wife, who was 10 weeks pregnant at the time, leaving her in a coma three years ago.

Judge Fatimah Zahari imposed the sentence on Rosmaini Abd Raof, 41, after the court found the prosecution’s case to be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

On June 17, 2021, Rosmaini was charged with repeatedly assaulting his third wife, Jahidah Nordin @ Sylvester, 46, and stomping on the back of her hand.

According to the charge sheet, he committed the act at an apartment in Kampung Aman, Larkin, at 6 am on May 4, 2021.

He was charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine and can be read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which imposes a penalty of double the maximum prison term.

Jahidah, a public servant, subsequently delivered a baby boy via cesarean section while still in a coma on Nov 30, 2021.

The Seremban Syariah Lower Court granted the fasakh application filed by Jahidah’s family on Feb 1, 2023, on March 15 the same year.

On Nov 3, the final ruling had to be postponed after Rosmaini failed to attend court, citing hospitalisation due to ill health.

The court also dismissed the application by his lawyer, Kamal Hisham Ja’afar, to stay the execution of the sentence pending an appeal to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu appeared for the prosecution, while Rosmaini was represented by Kamal Hisham, Mohd Salleh Togimin, and Aina Kamilah Zalizan.

The watching brief lawyers representing Jahidah’s family, Muhammad Hazeem Mohd Norizan and Syufri A Samad, were also present during today’s proceedings.

Meanwhile, Jahidah’s sister, Fauziah, 43, expressed her gratitude while speaking to the media outside the court.

She said it was a relief that the more than three-year wait for justice had finally come to an end.

“Syukur Alhamdulillah, the case has been resolved today. From now on, we will continue with our lives as usual and care for Kak Jahidah.

“We hope she recovers quickly and that her child grows up well,” she said.