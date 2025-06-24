JOHOR BAHRU: A local trader fell victim to an elaborate online job scam, losing RM1.1 million after being lured by promises of high commissions. The Johor police confirmed the incident, which is now under investigation for fraud.

According to Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar, the victim, a man in his 40s, reported the scam after realizing he had been deceived. The fraudulent job offer appeared on social media on March 26, enticing the victim with a 25% commission for purchasing and reselling goods.

From March 28 to June 13, the victim transferred a total of RM1.1 million to 22 different bank accounts, believing he was securing profits. “However, the victim realized he had been duped when he did not receive any commission as promised,“ Kumar stated.

Authorities are probing the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which deals with cheating and dishonesty. This incident highlights the growing risks of online job scams, urging the public to verify offers before transferring funds.