Qatar’s ceasefire move eased Middle East tensions: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR : Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s initiative to broker a ceasefire between Iran, Israel, and the United States (US) has successfully defused tensions in the Middle East, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He described the action as a crucial step that averted a larger confrontation and conflict in the region.

“I also had a call with the Emir of Qatar, His Royal Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, this afternoon. I expressed my appreciation for his vital role in securing the ceasefire among Iran, Israel, and the US.

“This is an important step that successfully defused tensions and prevented a larger confrontation and conflict in the Middle East,“ Anwar said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 24).

According to Anwar, Sheikh Tamim informed him that despite Qatar being in a difficult position, being drawn into the conflict, he still chose to focus on the bigger picture for regional peace.

“I appreciate his steadfastness and sincerity in supporting these peace efforts, including Qatar’s continuous role in ceasefire negotiations between Palestine and Israel,“ he said.

Anwar added that Sheikh Tamim also informed him that he had contacted US President Donald Trump and discussed the peace efforts.

“He used the opportunity to urge the US to focus on efforts towards stopping the genocide in Gaza and establishing a just and lasting peace,“ he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Malaysia will continue to support all endeavours towards a peaceful resolution based on the principles of justice and sovereignty.

“Honest negotiations that respect the rights of every nation are an absolute prerequisite for building lasting peace in the region and throughout the world,“ Anwar stated.