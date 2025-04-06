Moscow security chief discusses Ukraine with N.Korea’s Kim Jong Un

MOSCOW: Russia’s security chief Sergei Shoigu discussed the Ukraine conflict with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on a visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday, Moscow’s embassy in the reclusive state said.

North Korea has become one of Russia’s main allies during Moscow’s more than three-year-long Ukraine offensive, sending thousands of troops to help the Kremlin oust Ukrainian forces from its Kursk border region.

Pyongyang is also largely believed to be arming Russia.

“Sergei Shoigu was received by the Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un,“ the embassy said, adding that they “exchanged views on the situation around the Ukrainian crisis and the Korean peninsula”.

It said talks took place “in an atmosphere of friendly mutual understanding”.

Shoigu also met with North Korean military official Pak Jong-chon, the embassy said.

Russia’s TASS news agency said earlier that Shoigu had arrived on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wednesday’s visit is Shoigu’s second to Pyongyang in less than three months.

Pyongyang has defended its military cooperation with Russia, saying on Monday that ties were aimed at “ensuring peace and stability” in Europe and Asia.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded fighting for Russia, according to South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun, citing the country’s intelligence service.

Russia and North Korea signed a sweeping military deal last year, including a mutual defence clause, during a rare visit by Putin to the nuclear-armed North.

Shoigu hailed the deal as “fully meeting the interests of both countries” during a visit in March.