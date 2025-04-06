PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired the 6th Series of the Malaysia MADANI Scholars’ Forum (FIM) tonight, which discussed issues related to public transport.

The forum, held at Prasarana Tower here, deliberated on the topic “Transport for the People: Balancing Affordability, Quality, and Sustainability of Public Transport”.

Also participating as panellists were Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Prasarana Malaysia Berhad Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah; and Universiti Putra Malaysia Vice-Chancellor, Datuk Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah.

FIM Series 6, organised by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), served as an interactive platform to discuss challenges and strategic approaches aimed at strengthening the country’s public transportation system to be more inclusive, affordable and sustainable.

During the forum, Anwar listened to the views of panellists and the audience regarding the need to improve the public transport network, particularly in addressing issues of congestion, reliability, and access for low-income groups.

The forum is part of the Malaysia MADANI approach, which champions the role of knowledge and open discourse in shaping national policies and development more holistically.

The periodically organised FIM combines the views of various parties, including policymakers, academia, and industry stakeholders, in enhancing public policies based on the principles of public well-being and long-term sustainability.