JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will revoke the licences of local traders found renting out Ramadan or Aidifitri bazaar lots to foreigners, said state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

He said the move aligns with regulations set by local authorities (PBTs), which must also be adhered to by event organisers.

“The government does not grant Ramadan or Aidifitri bazaar licences to foreigners. If any lot is sublet to them, the licence will be revoked immediately.

“Organisers must also comply with the PBT guidelines. The health authorities will also conduct monitoring and any violations will result in action,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Mohd Jafni said that this year, 12,757 trading lots at 228 locations under 16 PBTs in Johor have been allocated to Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaar traders.

“This figure marked an increase from 2024, which recorded 12,619 lots at 222 locations, with an additional 138 lots and six new sites,” he added.

He further said that PBTs would continue working with the Health Ministry to conduct inspections and food sampling to ensure compliance with the Food Act 1983 and its regulations.

The state government is also collaborating with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to ensure traders display price tags for food, beverages and goods as required under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.