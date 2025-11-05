Trainees excited to begin PLKN 3.0 training session

KUALA LUMPUR: A sense of excitement and nervousness filled the air during the registration for the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) Series 2/2025 at the 515 Territorial Army Regiment Camp this morning.

One of the trainees, Nur Adila Syafinas Mohd Shafirdaus, 18, volunteered to join the programme after finding out she was not selected during a check on the National Service Training Department’s website.

A fan of extreme activities interested in the military, the Kepong-born girl said she was thrilled to spend the next 45 days at the camp.

“When I found out I wasn’t selected, I immediately filled out the voluntary training form on the website, and once accepted, my parents didn’t object because they know I love extreme activities,” she told reporters after completing registration at the camp.

For Ivyanna Errica Peter, an 18-year-old trainee from Sabah, PLKN is an opportunity to equip herself with knowledge and life skills to become a more mature and well-rounded individual.

Meanwhile, V. Manissa, 18, from Negeri Sembilan, said her initial worries about the programme quickly faded when she arrived at the camp, thanks to the warm and friendly welcome from other trainees.

“I was initially scared and anxious, especially since I didn’t know anyone here. But I hope to make many friends,” she said.

A total of 550 trainees were selected for PLKN Series 2/2025, comprising 200 female trainees stationed at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp here, and 350 male trainees at the 505th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang.

Seventy-three male and 43 female trainees aged between 18 and 25, completed the first series of the PLKN 3.0 training held from Jan 12 to Feb 25 at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp here.

Reinstated after a seven-year hiatus, the phased programme aims to cultivate patriotism, national unity, and a strong identity among Malaysian youths, while equipping them with physical and mental resilience to face life’s challenges.

Meanwhile, twin brothers Ieahiea Hafiz and Ieuseuf Hafiz, 19, who registered at the 505th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang, expressed their excitement to join PLKN as they are interested in self-development training for mental and physical resilience.

Ieahiea, who is keen on military activities, said they registered for the training voluntarily after learning that it had been revived.

Fong Bin Yu, 18, said he would fully use the training for his personal development, and take the opportunity to get to know other cultures more closely and strengthen unity.

S. Thilagan Raj, 18, said encouragement from his parents and the need to develop stronger self-discipline motivated him to join the programme.

A total of 206 male trainees have registered to join PLKN 3.0 Series 2/2025 at the 505th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang.

Registration at the camp is open until noon, May 16.