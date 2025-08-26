Transport Ministry directs MAHB to maintain KLIA Aerotrain reliability

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry has instructed Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad to continuously monitor and maintain the Aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1.

Minister Anthony Loke emphasised that technical disruptions must be prevented to avoid affecting passenger movement through the nation’s main gateway.

“Passenger traffic between the main terminal and the satellite terminal is heavy every day, with thousands relying on the service.”

He confirmed that nearly two million passengers have used the Aerotrain since its service began on July 1 this year.

“Any technical disruption will directly impact passengers.”

Loke stated that the Aerotrain must maintain a high level of reliability as a critical service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

He acknowledged that some technical incidents have occurred but noted the service has generally been performing well.

“The rail system can sometimes face technical issues involving mechanical, electrical and software components.”

The ministry has therefore instructed MAHB to carry out daily monitoring and ensure proper maintenance.

A dedicated team has also been assigned to keep the Aerotrain operating smoothly during peak hours.

Loke stressed that MAHB must ensure the project contractor assumes full responsibility for any issues since the system remains under warranty.

The driverless train service resumed full operations following a 456 million ringgit upgrade as part of MAHB’s 742 million ringgit transformation initiative.

This investment aims to elevate Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s position as a leading regional aviation hub.

The service was temporarily halted on July 4 after heavy rain caused water accumulation in the tunnel.

Some parties had previously called for a special committee to investigate service disruptions shortly after operations resumed. – Bernama