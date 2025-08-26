Behind every profession is an educator

“TEACHING is the one profession that creates all other professions.” This age-old adage speaks volumes about the profound impact educators have on the world.

If teaching shapes all other professions, then educators are the architects of the future. They don’t just impart academic knowledge; they also mould the attitudes, values and behaviours that shape the future generation.

Educators are more than just knowledge carriers; they are influential role models. From early education to tertiary studies, educators often leave a lasting impact that goes far beyond the classroom. Students look up to them, often emulating their actions, behaviours and mannerisms. As such, educators are not just teachers; they are also motivators, shaping how students approach life.

To be effective role models, educators must act with intention and remain aware of their behaviours and attitudes, knowing they are constantly being observed. The values they adopt and practise are often mirrored in their students’ actions and behaviours.

Educators should lead by example. If they expect students to behave a certain way, it is only right that they model those same standards. For example, if punctuality is valued, educators should arrive

on time. If they require timely submissions, they should also return graded work promptly.

The saying “Do as I say, not as I do” does not hold up in the classroom. Students are keen observers and quickly notice any gap between what is taught and what is practised.

When educators fail to “walk the talk,” the resulting hypocrisy can erode trust and respect, leaving students disillusioned and seeking role models elsewhere.

Consistency between an educator’s words and actions is critical to maintaining credibility and fostering an environment of mutual respect.

Respect is the cornerstone of effective teaching. In the classroom, students are not only gaining academic knowledge; they are also learning how to interact with others, manage behaviour and navigate challenges. Educators must therefore be mindful of their words and tone, consistently demonstrating respect for all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds or differences.

Harsh words, threats and intimidation have no place in the classroom. Discipline should be rooted in respect, not fear. As D.C. Tosteson aptly said, educators must recognise the value of the one thing they truly have – themselves. Everything else can be found in textbooks but the example set by the educator is irreplaceable.

A student’s perception of how to navigate life, handle difficulties and show empathy is largely shaped by how educators conduct themselves. A good role model does more than teach; they leave a lasting impression on how students respond to adversity and overcome obstacles.

It is important to remember that perfection is not the goal. Educators and students are fallible and mistakes are inevitable. The key is continuous reflection and a commitment to self-improvement.

Educators must remain mindful of their behaviour, constantly striving to improve, recognising that their actions profoundly impact the learners they nurture.

While it can be challenging to remain mindful of one’s actions at

all times, the rewards are immeasurable. Being an educator is a privilege – an opportunity to shape future leaders, thinkers and compassionate individuals.

Educators do more than teach academics; they shape the values and behaviours that guide the next generation. Their actions speak louder than any lesson plan, making teaching a responsibility and an opportunity to leave a lasting, positive impact beyond the classroom. Every educator has the power to influence not just what students learn but also who they become.

Alicia Philip is a lecturer at the Languages and Communication Department, College of Continuing Education, Universiti Tenaga Nasional.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com