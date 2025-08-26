GOF seizes RM500,000 in unregistered cosmetics in Kelantan smuggling bust

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force intercepted a major smuggling operation involving unregistered cosmetic products valued at over half a million ringgit.

Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the seizure occurred during Op Taring Wawasan at an illegal base near Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat.

Patrol officers observed two men transferring boxes from a boat to a vehicle at 1.45 pm yesterday before they fled across the border into Thailand.

Authorities apprehended the 63 year old vehicle driver who could not escape during the police intervention.

Fifteen boxes containing more than 5,000 units of Arraya brand cosmetics were discovered during the vehicle inspection.

These products originated from a neighbouring country and were destined for the local market with an estimated value of RM511,000.

All seized items have been transferred to the Pengkalan Kubor Customs Department for further investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin emphasised the ministry’s serious approach toward unregistered pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

The state Pharmacy Enforcement Branch conducted 185 raids since 2023 through August 2025, seizing cosmetics worth RM2.1 million.

Dr Zaini highlighted that border seizures frequently result from cooperation and surrenders by the General Operations Force.

Possessing or selling cosmetics not registered with the Health Ministry violates the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

First time offenders face fines up to RM25,000 or three years imprisonment while repeat offenders may receive RM50,000 fines or five year prison terms.

Companies involved in such activities risk fines of up to RM100,000 for regulatory violations.

Consumers should verify that cosmetic products carry Health Ministry notification labels to ensure their safety and compliance. – Bernama