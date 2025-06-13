SHAH ALAM: The Transport Ministry has given buses and heavy vehicles until October 2025 to activate existing Speed Limit Devices (SLD), and until January 2026 to install them if not already fitted.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said all such vehicles must be equipped with SLDs configured to a maximum speed of 90km/h.

“Even if the road’s speed limit is higher, such as 110km/h on highways, the SLD will still cap the vehicle’s speed at 90km/h,” he said during a press conference today.

He added that on roads with lower speed limits, like 60km/h zones, drivers are expected to comply with the posted limits.

“Manufacturers are required to standardise their SLD configurations to only allow a maximum speed of 90km/h,” he said, urging all industry players to cooperate fully with the initiative.

Meanwhile, the Road Transport Department (RTD) will hold a meeting with major vehicle manufacturers and recognised bodies to further detail the implementation process. A list of authorised companies and service providers will be published on the RTD website.