SHAH ALAM: The Transport Ministry will revamp the Sistem Keselamatan Jalan Raya (Kejara) demerit system, following its failure to effectively penalise traffic offenders.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the system, which was designed to deduct demerit points from drivers who commit traffic violations, has not been functioning as intended.

“We acknowledge that the Kejara system is not working. It has failed to deduct points from drivers with outstanding summonses.

“This overhaul is aimed at addressing the current loophole, where many drivers avoid penalties simply by not settling their fines.

“The revamp will ensure prompt and consistent enforcement so that errant drivers are held accountable without unnecessary delays,” he said at a press conference today.

The Kejara system was introduced in 2017 as part of the Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas), aimed at reducing road accidents by identifying and penalising repeat traffic offenders.

Under the system, drivers who accumulate too many points risk having their driving licence suspended or revoked.