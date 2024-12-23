Trial of GISBH CEO, 21 others transferred to Shah Alam High Court

KUALA LUMPUR: The case involving GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) chief executive officer Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, his wife Azura Md Yusof, and 20 others charged with being members of an organised criminal group has been transferred to the Shah Alam High Court.

Selayang Sessions Court Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron issued the ruling following an application by deputy public prosecutor Norinna Bahadun, who informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chambers had granted consent for the transfer.

Also charged alongside the two former top leaders is Mohammad Adib At-Tarmimi, the son of the late Al-Arqam founder, Ashaari Muhammad.

The other accused individuals are Mohd Shukri Mohd Noor, Muhammad Afdaluddin Latif, Mohamad Sayuti Omar, Mohd Fazil Md Jasin, Mohd Dhirar Fakhrur Razi, Mokhtar Tajuddin, Muhammad Fajrul Islam Khalid, Abu Ubaidah Ahmad Shukri, Shuhaimi Mohamed, Hasnan Abd Hamid, and Muhammad Zahid Azhar @ Nadzri.

Also named as defendants are Khalilatul-Zalifah Mohammad Jamil, Nur Jannah Omar, Hamimah Yakub, Asmat@Asmanira Muhammad Ramly, Nurul Jannah Idris, Siti Salmiah Ismail, Siti Hajar Ismail, and Mahani Kasim.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin, representing the defence, did not oppose the transfer request.

“However, for the court’s record, Azura and Nasiruddin have been held in solitary confinement at Sungai Buloh Prison (Nasiruddin) and Kajang Prison (Azura) for more than a month since their detention.

“We will submit an application to the Home Ministry, with police support, to have the solitary confinement order lifted and for them to be placed in regular cells. We request this to be recorded in the court proceedings,” said Rosli.

Another lawyer, Najib Zakaria, added that they would also apply for a gag order at the High Court due to concerns that public discussions about the case, which could be sub judice, might interfere with the proceedings.

In today’s proceedings, Rosli and Najib were assisted by lawyers Muhammad Zaim Rosli, Dorina Abdullah, Bestaman Ahmad, and M Hafiz Zainal Abidin, while the prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutors Shafiq Hasim and Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad Salim.

On Oct 23, Nasiruddin, his wife, and 20 GISBH senior leaders were charged with being members of an organised crime group at a premises in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, between Oct 2020 and Sept 11, 2024.

The accused, aged between 27 and 72, were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of no less than five years and up to 20 years upon conviction.