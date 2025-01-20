Trial of man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend to start on Oct 27

KLANG: The trial of a man charged with murdering his pregnant girlfriend will start this Oct 27 at the High Court here.

Deputy Registrar Mohd Hirman Ab Raub set the date when the case came up for mention today. Present were Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Aqilah Ahmad Fuad, appearing for the prosecution, and lawyer Nik Ahmad Burhan Nik Abdul Mubin, representing Muhammad Fakrul Aiman Sajali.

The court set Oct 27 to 31, Nov 3 to 7 and Nov 10 to 14 to hear the case, with the next case management set on Sept 8.

The court had earlier set the hearing of the case to begin on Feb 23, 2026.

Muhammad Fakrul Aiman, 22, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, with murdering Nur Anisah Abdul Wahab, 21, at Jalan Sungai Limau between 8.30 pm on May 22 and 8.00 am on May 23, 2023.

According to media reports, a dispute over concealing an out-of-wedlock pregnancy led to the brutal murder of a restaurant worker, who was stabbed, slashed, and burned by her boyfriend in an oil palm plantation at Jalan Sungai Limau on May 22, 2023.