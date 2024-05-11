KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stands firmly with the Philippines and has extended humanitarian assistance to ease the suffering faced following Tropical Storm Kristine which hit the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said a terrible tragedy like this reminds all parties of the importance of unity and close regional cooperation.

“To President Bongbong (Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr) and the people of the Philippines, I express my condolences and Malaysia stands firmly with the Philippines and will never ignore its neighbours especially in times of distress and tragedy.

“While we mobilise immediate assistance, we both state the need to contribute to long-term recovery as well as initiatives towards reconstruction,“ according to the post.

Anwar also shared that he received a phone call from Marcos who is also his good friend and expressed Malaysia’s full support to the republic which is now beset by calamity due to the storm.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his determination to cooperate more closely with the Philippines in strengthening planning and speedy response to the disaster for not only to strengthen bilateral relations, but also to bolster the region’s resilience.

On Oct 27, a Royal Malaysian Air Force EC 725 AP helicopter of Squadron No. 5 at Labuan Air Base was mobilised in a Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Mission (HADR) to deliver essential goods to the affected areas in the Philippines.