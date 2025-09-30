Trump’s invite to KL summit based on international political context – Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: The decision to invite United States President Donald Trump to the 47th ASEAN Summit next month was made based on considerations of the international political context, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said Trump’s presence at the summit in Kuala Lumpur should serve as a platform for Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, to convey its stance directly to the US leader on the issue of Palestine.

“Outside, people debate — why invite Trump? Isn’t Trump a supporter of Israel, and isn’t Israel destroying Gaza? And now there are discussions out there from various perspectives on the invitation.

“(However) this year Malaysia is the ASEAN Chair, and we carry the consensus position of ASEAN countries. We may have our own stance (on Palestine),” he said when addressing the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will present the consensus voice of the 10 ASEAN member states at the summit.

“So his (Trump’s) presence is in the context of international politics. The Prime Minister represents the ASEAN Chair. He (Anwar) is the head (chair) of a regional bloc of 680 million people with a large and robust economy, regarded as relatively stable.

“So he can speak as ASEAN’s voice before other world leaders, including those from the United States, China, India, Russia and Brazil,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was reported to have rebuked those questioning the invitation extended to Trump to attend the summit.

Anwar stressed that Malaysia would use the diplomatic platform to continue voicing the issue of Palestine firmly in defence of truth, but with a strategic approach.

Apart from Trump, several other world leaders, including those from Asia, Europe, Canada, Africa and Latin America, are expected to attend summit in October. - Bernama