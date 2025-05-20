PORT DICKSON: The implementation of the Aulad Sejahtera module in 25 selected Islamic kindergartens involving 5,000 students in Negeri Sembilan this year should be expanded to all preschool categories, said the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

He said the module not only emphasised the noble values of Islam but also upheld the elements of Adat Perpatih, which was the state’s cultural heritage.

Tuanku Muhriz said the module integrated the Japanese education concept, Tokkatsu, with the operant conditioning approach introduced by psychologist Burrhus F. Skinner.

“This module aims to instil noble values such as respect, love, responsibility, trust and courtesy, which are essential in shaping a balanced and harmonious personality among children at the preschool level.

“These values also form the foundation for efforts to develop a society that is morally, socially and humanely balanced,” he said at the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Affairs Briefing 2024 at Lexis Hibiscus Hotel here today.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh Abdul Kadir.

Tuanku Muhriz said that although the impact might not be immediately apparent, efforts to instil and nurture these values must begin now.

The Ruler added that the module was not limited to Muslim children but was relevant and should be applied to all students, regardless of race or religious background.

To expand the module to all preschool categories without compromising its core values, Tuanku Muhriz said that several elements and submodules of Aulad Sejahtera would need to be reviewed and modified to ensure they were acceptable to all races.

“The involvement of various parties, especially representatives from different races and segments of society, is crucial to ensure the approach developed is inclusive and reflects our shared aspirations,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz expressed hope that the module could be incorporated into the mainstream education system, particularly in primary schools, through Islamic Education and Moral Education subjects.

He said that to realise this goal, cooperation with the Ministry of Education was vital, especially in the areas of research, evaluation and policy implementation.

“I am confident that, with this comprehensive, integrated and cross-racial approach, the nation will nurture a new generation who are not only knowledgeable and skilled but also possess noble character and a strong sense of identity,” he said.