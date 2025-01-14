Tuanku Muhriz calls for strict action against those deviating from true Islamic teachings

KUALA PILAH: Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir wants strict action to be taken against those who deviate from the true teachings of Islam, in accordance with the state Syariah Enactment.

His Royal Highness called on state religious authorities to actively monitor and disseminate information about individuals or groups promoting deviant teachings to prevent a recurrence of past incidents.

“I also urge Muslims to exercise caution and verify the credibility of religious teachings they intended to follow. This is crucial to avoid being misled by teachings with hidden agendas disguised under the banner of Islam,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz said this in his royal address at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with his 77th birthday at Istana Besar Seri Menanti here today.

In his address, the Ruler also called on the state government to keep pace with current developments in modernising administration and development planning, highlighting that technological proficiency is a key indicator of progress.

Tuanku Muhriz emphasised that incorporating advanced technology in administration could optimise work processes, reduce costs and enhance the quality of public services.

“Therefore, adopting the latest technology should be prioritised as a key agenda for the state’s development. This move will drive the smooth implementation of development programmes that will contribute to the growth of various economic sectors,” he said.

His Royal Highness also hoped that the state government would ensure optimal use of state resources through coordinated efforts among all stakeholders for the benefit and well-being of the people.

“Efficient environmental management can reduce the risks of natural disasters like floods and landslides. Development efforts should align with environmental conservation to ensure the state can be passed on to future generations in a sustainable condition,” he added.

Tuanku Muhriz also thanked the state’s administrative team, federal and state civil servants, and security forces for their dedicated services and encouraged them to continue delivering transparent, ethical and high-integrity services.

He also reminded recipients of state awards and medals to uphold their image, decorum, conduct and personal integrity to honour the recognition bestowed upon them.

Today’s ceremony saw Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli headed the list of 555 recipients, being conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Negeri Sembilan Yang Amat Cemerlang (SSNS), which carries the title “Datuk Seri.”