KANGAR: The Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Repository Centre (National Library of Malaysia-Perlis), in Kuala Perlis, has the potential to become another tourist attraction in the state.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said that the repository centre could attract the presence of both local and international visitors, as well as researchers, which will boost the state’s tourism sector and positively impact Perlis’ economic growth, particularly in the services and cultural industries.

He said that he had presented the matter to the Cabinet on May 14, 2025.

“Following the discussion, the Cabinet recommended that the design of the repository centre be expanded and upgraded, to better reflect the esteemed status of the Royal Institution, which has long been a symbol of national prestige and heritage,” he said.

Aaron said this at the opening ceremony of the Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Repository Centre, today, which was graced by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail. Also present was the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid.

Meanwhile, Aaron said that the repository centre has established Perlis as the national collection external storage centre for the Northern Zone, facilitating access to library materials acquired under the Deposit of Library Material Act 1986 (Act 331).

“This will give residents of the Northern states greater access to rich and diverse information resources, for learning, research, and knowledge development,” he added.

In addition, he said that the repository centre supports the National Library of Malaysia (PNM) in preserving the country’s intellectual heritage. The facility serves as a well-organised and conducive storage centre, ensuring that Malaysia’s intellectual, historical, and cultural materials are safeguarded, for reference by current and future generations.

Aaron expressed hope that the repository centre will become a landmark of knowledge, heritage, and national pride, as well as a catalyst for building Malaysia MADANI.

He added that the construction of the centre began on Oct 25, 2022, and was successfully completed on April 15 last year, at a cost of RM2.8 million, fully funded by the trust fund of the Perbadanan Perpustakaan Awam Negeri Perlis (PPANPs).