Tuanku Zara graces opening of UPSI Sports Bowl, first bowling centre in IPT

TANJUNG MALIM: Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim today graced the opening of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Sports Bowl at UPSI Sports City here, in conjunction with UPSI National Sports Day celebration.

Her Royal Highness also spent some time checking out the facilities at the centre, which is the first 24-lane bowling centre ever built in the compound of an institution of higher learning (IPT) in the country.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar’s wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubir, UPSI Board of Directors’ chairman Datuk Seri Rohani Parkash Abdullah, vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, UPSI Holdings chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

Tuanku Zara also flagged off 3,000 UPSI staff and students participating in the Millenia Pink Fun Walk, organised in conjunction with the National Sports Day and World Breast Cancer Day 2024 celebrated in October every year.

Meanwhile, Md Amin in his speech said the bowling centre had drawn about 5,000 visitors and generated RM200,000 since it became fully operational on Sept 16.

He said that the sports industry, sparked by the UPSI Sports Bowl, is seen as having the potential to create various socio-economic opportunities in terms of management, maintenance, and event organisation.

“Equipped with 24 international-standard lanes, the UPSI Sports Bowl has become a focal point for family recreation, youth activities, and local visitors.

“This impact has, to some extent, put Muallim district and UPSI on the map as a must-visit destination. From an economic standpoint, it can serve as a catalyst for job creation, business growth, and the sports industry in Perak,” he said, adding that UPSI also hopes that the facility will be optimally utilised to establish a network of bowling expertise, showcase young talents, and form an international-standard bowling academy.