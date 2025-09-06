Tuaran crash probe finds speeding MPV caused fatal student collision

TUARAN: Preliminary police investigations have determined that speeding caused the multi-purpose vehicle involved in yesterday’s fatal accident to lose control and collide with a lorry.

The crash on Jalan Gayang claimed the lives of five MARA Skills Institute students who were travelling from Kota Kinabalu towards Kota Belud.

Tuaran police chief Superintendent Noraidin Ag Maidin stated the vehicle veered into the opposite lane before crashing into a stone-carrying lorry heading towards Kota Kinabalu.

Fire and rescue personnel extracted all trapped victims from the wreckage before transferring their bodies to Tuaran Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and have recorded statements from several individuals.

Police have requested anyone with information about the crash to contact Traffic Investigation Officer Inspector Haffiz at 011-61600964 or their nearest police station.

The incident occurred at 2.09 pm yesterday when the MPV carrying five male students in their twenties collided with a trailer lorry, resulting in immediate fatalities. – Bernama