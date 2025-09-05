Tuaran road tragedy claims lives of five IKM students

PETALING JAYA: Five Institut Kemahiran MARA (IKM) Kota Kinabalu students were killed after their multipurpose vehicle (MPV) collided with a lorry along Jalan Sulaman near the Rela Training Centre at around 2pm today.

The victims, all males aged 19 to 20, were confirmed dead at the scene.

Rescue personnel worked to extricate them from the wrecked vehicle before sending their remains to Tuaran Hospital.

The group was on their way from Sepanggar to Kota Belud when their MPV is believed to have lost control, swerved into the opposite lane and slammed head-on into a gravel-laden trailer lorry.

ALSO READ: Bus driver cites brake failure in fatal Gerik highway crash

Police from the Tuaran District Headquarters were on-site alongside other rescue teams to manage the situation, The Vibes reported.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki expressed his sorrow over the incident in a social media post shortly after arriving from Sabah.

“I have asked the director and the management of IKM Kota Kinabalu to contact their respective families immediately and assist with all needs and facilitate the funeral arrangements for the students.

“My condolences to the families of the victims and prayers that they are all placed among the faithful,“ he said.