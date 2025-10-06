PETALING JAYA: The bus driver involved in a tragic accident that killed 15 university students has spoken publicly about the incident, attributing the crash to sudden mechanical failure.

Mohd Amirul Fadhil Zulkifle, 39, told reporters from his hospital bed in Taiping, Perak, that the bus experienced complete brake failure while traveling on the Jeli-Gerik Highway, according to the New Straits Times.

The driver explained that both the main braking system and air pressure system failed simultaneously near an elephant crossing bridge in Gerik.

The accident claimed the lives of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) who were traveling back from Terengganu.

According to earlier reports, the bus was carrying 42 students and one attendant in addition to the driver.

Amirul, who has eight years of driving experience, described his desperate attempts to maintain control of the vehicle after the mechanical failure.

The Besut-native reportedly tried multiple safety measures including the handbrake and gear shifting, but noted that without air pressure, none of the systems responded.

The driver stated he managed to avoid several other vehicles during the emergency, including at least four cars and a lorry, before the bus ultimately rear-ended a Perodua Alza and overturned.

Amirul also emphasised that he was not speeding and was familiar with the route.

Police preliminary investigations confirm that the crash occurred when the bus struck the rear of the Perodua Alza, causing the bus to overturn.

The driver, who sustained a fractured left arm and is awaiting surgery, expressed deep remorse for the incident and accepted responsibility while maintaining that mechanical failure was the cause.

He described shouting warnings to students prior to impact, but said many passengers in the rear of the bus were asleep.

This represents the first fatal accident in Amirul’s driving career. Authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.