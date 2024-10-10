“Tuhan Harun” cult followers get death sentences commuted to 40 years’ jail

PETALING JAYA: The Federal Court in Putrajaya, today, commuted the mandatory death sentences for two “Tuhan Harun” cult followers to 40 years’ jail following an application to review their death sentences.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat made the unanimous decision after allowing Sumustapha Suradi, 50, and Shamsinar Abdul Halim, 47, to review their applications.

The duo had been found guilty for murdering Pahang Islamic Religious Department assistant enforcement chief Ahmad Rafli Abdul Malek, who was gunned down at Lorong IM2/29 Bandar Indera Mahkota, Pahang at 1.50pm on November 10, 2013.

Both men had filed an application to review their death sentence to be commuted to imprisonment following the Mandatory Death Penalty Abolition Act 2023, which took effect on July 4, last year.