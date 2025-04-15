KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has described Tun Abdullah Badawi as a leader who was humble, calm and always prioritised the welfare of the people and nation.

Mohamed Khaled, who served under the administration of Tun Abdullah from 2005 to 2009, said he knew the former prime minister in his personal and official capacities.

“Tun Abdullah was a very patient, virtuous and non-confrontational person. He also always put the interest of the country, the people and the party above all else,” he told a media conference after the Ministry of Defence Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here today.

“We express our sadness and grief over the passing of our fifth Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled added that all Malaysians will always remember Tun Abdullah’s immense sacrifices and contributions to the country.

He also hailed Tun Abdullah’s action in stepping down from the country’s highest office without any fuss.

Mohamed Khaled also recalled the first time he was appointed as Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives by Tun Abdullah, and then as Minister of Higher Education.

“During that period, he always supported my efforts, especially in the fight for education and to uphold the Bumiputera agenda,” he said.

Tun Abdullah, 85, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm yesterday. He was laid to rest with full state funeral honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum near Masjid Negara (National Mosque) at 2.30 pm today.