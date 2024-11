PETALING JAYA: The late Tun Daim Zainuddin has been acquitted of all charges for failing to declare assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to New Straits Times, the ruling was made by Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi after hearing submissions from both parties today (Nov 20).

The ruling was made under Section 254(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The former Finance Minister passed away on Nov 13 at the age of 86.