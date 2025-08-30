Man exposes alleged faulty electrical wiring in hotel room

A recent viral TikTok video has sparked widespread concern after a local man exposed what he claims are serious electrical safety hazards in a hotel room.

In the video, he claimed to have found that the electrical wiring for the hotel room’s bathroom was “looped” from the light switch.

In the video, he is shown in the hotel bathroom switching on the shower heater. As the water runs, the video then pans to the light in the entryway of the room – flickering.

After turning off the shower, the light is shown to stop flickering.

The man then pointed to the bathroom ceiling, highlighting that the cement board could collapse due to visible cracks, and noted that the wiring in the bathroom was exposed.

“How could the Energy Commission approve this? This is so dangerous. It cannot be used,” he said in the video, adding that he strictly bathed with cold water.

Shortly afterwards, he inspected the room’s distribution board, only to find that the panelling was flimsy and the internal wiring at the top was exposed.

Furthermore, he claimed that the Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) was unsafe, as it had a high amp rating.

His observations, backed by firsthand video evidence, have ignited a conversation about hotel safety standards – particularly regarding the use of electric water heaters, a common amenity in many hotels.

“Thank you for sharing your knowledge about this. If I didn’t know any better about wiring issues, I would believe that the room was haunted,” one user remarked.

Some users also mentioned reports of people being electrocuted while using water heaters, while others shared that they have avoided using electric water heaters in hotel bathrooms for the same reason.

As more viewers share their own unsettling experiences, the incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and more thorough inspections by the relevant authorities.